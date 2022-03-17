WANCHESE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coastal Studies Institute at East Carolina University’s Outer Bank Campus will host a viewing event on March 30 to show its new wave energy desalination device.

The viewing is to kick off a series of events surrounding the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Waves to Water Prize.

The Waves to Water Prize is a five-stage, $3.3 million contest that aims to accelerate innovation in small, modular, wave-powered desalination technology capable of producing clean water in disaster and recovery scenarios, as well as in water-scarce coastal and island locations.

In March and April 2022, the prize will conclude with the DRINK Finale — a five-day, in-water test. During the test, finalists will demonstrate their systems and compete for a chance to win part of the $1 million prize pool.

So far, four devices have made it to the DRINK Finale and will be deployed from Jeannettes Pier in Nags Head for the five-day test. The window for deploying the finalists starts April 1 and depends on weather and sea conditions.

The viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.