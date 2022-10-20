GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As early voting is up and running, one race on the ballot will be North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

Cheri Beasley and Tedd Budd are the two names for that ticket. East Carolina University has been conducting its own polls for the race. Their most recent poll shows Budd with a 6-point advantage. Budd is showing 50% of voters, Beasley 44% and 5% are undecided.

What’s surprising for Dr. Peter Francia, director of the Center of Survey Research at ECU, is this poll finds Budd has found more women voters recently.

“Ted Budd was behind Cheri Beasley by 11 percentage points among women in September,” said Francia. “He now trails Cheri Beasley by only two percent among women, and that’s allowed him to expand his lead from three percentage points to six in our current October poll.”

The poll surveyed 902 voters in the state through phone, landlines, and cell phones, and through an online platform.