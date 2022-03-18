GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Medical students across the country took a giant step forward in their careers on Friday.

It was Match Day, where students find out where they were being placed for residency training. At East Carolina University, the event was full of nerves, tears and joy. For four tedious years, these students dedicated their time and energy to their medical goals.

Now, that energy was finally met with knowing their future plans.

Dean of Brody School of Medicine Dr. Mark Waldrum said 97% of this year’s students matched, which outdoes the national average at 94%, adding, 35% would be staying here in North Carolina.

“The state invests in us and we take that responsibility really seriously, and then we take North Carolina kids, and then they get educated, become these professionals that stay in North Carolina,” said Waldrum.

One student who will be staying here in North Carolina, Emanuella Mensah, is a first-generation college graduate. Originally from Ghana, she will be completing her residency in Charlotte. She said it was an emotional day for her entire family.

“And you know, we started in a single room in my office apartment, and to be here today, like … I can’t put words to it. We’re all here together, and I’m super grateful,” said Mensah.

Students Christel Molnar and Chris McMillan said they could not be happier with their matches.

“I think I cried for the first time in this whole process … tears of joy,” said Molnar.

“Emotional, you just have worked so hard for it for so long and just to see it kind of fulfilled is just so gratifying,” added Mcmillan.

Waldrum said he is just as excited to celebrate the students.

“It demonstrates that Brody lives its mission, and we are the highest value medical school in the country, and you can just feel it, while you’re here celebrating with these great professionals,” he said.

The students will graduate this May before they will head to their residency programs, which can last anywhere from three to seven years.