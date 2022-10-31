GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health brought Halloween to patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday. Employees hosted a socially-distanced Halloween-themed parade for everyone to enjoy.

From the Addams Family to Minions, ECU Health employees went above and beyond to make sure their young patients had the chance to experience the spooky season. Team members decked out their vehicles and wore their best costumes in the parade right at the hospital’s front entrance.

Carolyn Martin, Miss North Carolina 2022, was also in attendance, enjoying the parade with children and their families. Martin said events like this hit home for her.

“This was so special,” Martin said. “My younger sister actually has Crohn’s Disease, and when she was diagnosed, she was in a hospital for about eight months of her year in the eighth grade. So I know how important it is for families to have people come and care about their children and also to celebrate the people that are making sure children are safe and healthy.”

Martin said her favorite part of the parade was looking at all the decorated floats and the characters from the movie “Up.” One woman, whose daughter Emoni is a patient at the hospital, said this parade made her daughter’s Halloween better by getting outside and enjoying herself.

“It can be a little stressful sitting in the rooms while they’re getting treated and going through the pain and everything they’re going through,” Quionna Lofton said. “They’re just sitting there when usually they’d be out and about enjoying life, having fun. She couldn’t do that because we’re here getting treatment. So this was a break for her.”

Lofton also said ECU Health employees doing this for the children adds an extra level of care for their patients.

For more information on ECU Health and The Maynard Children’s Hospital, click here.