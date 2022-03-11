ECU fires Joe Dooley as men’s basketball coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University has fired Joe Dooley as its men’s head basketball coach, WNCT’s Brian Bailey is reporting.

Dooley just finished up his fourth season at ECU after the Pirates went 15-15 overall, 6-11 in the AAC. The Pirates fell to Cincinnati, 74-63, Thursday in the opening round of the conference tournament.

“(Friday) evening, I informed Joe Dooley, staff and our student-athletes we are going to move forward with a new leader of our men’s basketball program,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “For the last four seasons, Joe has worked tirelessly to improve our basketball program and I thank him for his dedication and commitment since the day he was hired. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

“We are committed to building a winning program and developing young men who are leaders on and off the court. Thanks to the generosity of our Pirate Club supporters, we have the facilities and fan base here to attract a top candidate.”

This was Dooley’s second stint with the Pirates. He coached there from the 1995-96 season to 1998-99, compiling a 57-52 record, before being fired. He later became an assistant coach at Kansas, where he served from 2003-13. He became the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast after that. He compiled a 114-58 record there from the 2013-14 season to the 2017-18 season.

Dooley was 101-119 overall at ECU in his two stints, including 44-67 between the 2018-19 season and this past season. His overall record is 215-177.