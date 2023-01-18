GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina baseball program ranked 14th nationally in total home attendance and 18th in average home attendance in 2022, according to a report from the NCAA.

In 37 home games, the Pirates averaged 3,710 fans per contest and brought in a total of 137,252 fans.

ECU had the highest attendance numbers among American Athletic Conference teams. Other AAC teams appearing in the top 50 in either category include Central Florida (No. 43 average attendance, No. 38 total), Tulane (No. 48 average, No. 40 total) and Wichita State (No. 47 average, No. 46 total)

Arkansas had the nation’s best attendance numbers, narrowly topping LSU in both categories. Attendance figures weren’t compiled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, LSU had the best average attendance for 12 straight seasons and the best total attendance for 20 straight seasons.

Fans will soon have more chances to watch ECU play at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates will begin the 2023 season with a three-game home series against George Washington that starts on Feb. 17.

The Pirates will hold their media day Monday.