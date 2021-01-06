ECSU provides hospitals with low-temp freezers for COVID-19 vaccine storage

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University officials say they’ve partnered with Sentara Albemarle Regional Medical Center and Albemarle Regional Health Services to provide ultra-low temperature freezers for COVID-19 vaccine storage.

The vaccine requires negative 112-degree Fahrenheit freezers to properly store the vials before use, according to ECSU dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, Dr. Kuldeep Rawat.

He’s the project lead for the ECSU COVID-19 Mitigation Project.

“Sentara reached out to us before Christmas when they were about to receive 1,000 vials and we had the freezer to accommodate them,” said Dr. Rawat. “The health department also reached out to us this week.”

Because ECSU has storage freezers for research purposes, the university was able to provide Sentara with a freezer. An additional freezer arrived on campus from the UNC System in Chapel Hill this week and will be on loan to ARHS soon, said Dr. Rawat.

Other shared resources from the University will include vaccination supplies, testing resources, testing equipment, and equipment to ultra-low refrigeration and/or freezer equipment.

According to Dr. Rawat, ECSU will receive five freezers, and they should arrive by late February or early March.

“The more storage, the more vaccines for the region,” said Dr. Rawat.

