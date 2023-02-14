ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) is set to welcome Delta Air

Lines as part of the partnership between the two in acquiring and training pilots for the future.

The school will host Delta Airlines on Thursday during a public event to announce the Delta Propel Program’s Collegiate Pilot Career Path, a new initiative for collegiate aviation students.

Successful program candidates will be given a qualified job offer and an accelerated timeline to become a pilot with Delta Air Lines. Executives from Delta and senior ECSU leaders will take part in the partnership launch.

ECSU offers the only four-year Aviation Science and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) degree programs in North Carolina. The Aviation Science program’s five areas of specialization, include: Flight Education; Aviation Management; Avionics; Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Professional Aeronautics.

Enrollment in the program totals more than 180 students, with a nearly 60 percent minority student population. ECSU is one of 40 institutions worldwide to offer an aviation degree program accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABInternational).

Just last year, the school received a $269,000 grant to educate high school students about the wide variety of career opportunities in the aviation industry, and to recruit students into ECSU’s aviation program.