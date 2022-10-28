ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University’s School of Business and Education is hosting a ribbon cutting on Nov. 1 for the grand opening of two new labs.

According to a press release, the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Entrepreneurship Fab Lab and Social Media Marketing Lab will take place starting at 1 p.m. in ECSU’s Williams Hall, located at 1704 Weeksville Road.

The new university labs are part of the Department of Business, Accounting and Sport Management and will include state-of-the-art technology and computer stations that will give students the opportunity to design and create.