ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University’s School of Business and Education is hosting a ribbon cutting on Nov. 1 for the grand opening of two new labs.
According to a press release, the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Entrepreneurship Fab Lab and Social Media Marketing Lab will take place starting at 1 p.m. in ECSU’s Williams Hall, located at 1704 Weeksville Road.
The new university labs are part of the Department of Business, Accounting and Sport Management and will include state-of-the-art technology and computer stations that will give students the opportunity to design and create.