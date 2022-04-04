ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) announced James M. DuBose Jr. has been named the interim athletic director for the university.

DuBose served in a variety of roles at Winston-Salem State University with his most recent position being senior associate athletic director for development and administration.

In that recent role, DuBose supervised athletic training, cheerleading, facilities and events, football, gameday operations, marketing, sports information and strength and conditioning. He has also helped with day-to-day operations, external relations, fundraising and budget strategies, and scholarship portfolios.

“We are delighted to have Mr. DuBose join our Viking family,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “ECSU is committed to excellence; he will provide the passion and strategic vision needed to support our student athletes, build community partnerships, and continue to strengthen our athletic programs.”

DuBose is a graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. He also earned his Master’s degree in Sport Management and a Graduate Certificate in Athletic Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Dixon for this opportunity to lead the best Athletics Department in the country,” said James M. DuBose Jr. “I am committed to academic and athletic excellence, and together, we will ensure our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the entire ECSU Viking family have an elite experience. This is truly a humbling honor, and I am excited to lead Viking Athletics into the next chapter.”

DuBose will assume the director position of the athletic department beginning April 11.