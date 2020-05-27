ECSU announces new start date for the 2020 fall semester

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University officials announced the first day for students to return to campus will be on August 11.

ECSU officials say that precautions are currently being addressed with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff and faculty have been working to make the necessary adjustments and modifications to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community including increased cleaning and sanitizing.

The start date is one week earlier than the original start to the school semester. The new date has allowed the elimination of fall break, Labor Day and Veterans Day holidays from the academic calendar to allow the university to end their fall semester before Thanksgiving.

The University will be offering additional courses online, and adjusting operations to practice social distancing.

School officials say the goal of the new academic calendar is to enable ECSU to complete the fall semester before any impact to campus operations due to the warning of an uptick of the COVID-19 virus during flu season.

The university will provide updates on move-in dates, athletic and back to school events as they are finalized.