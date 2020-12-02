ECPPS Superintendent to resign to serve as the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Deputy Superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Elizabeth City Board of Education met in an emergency meeting to accept the resignation of ECPPS Superintendent Dr. Catherine Edmonds.

Dr. Edmonds has been granted the opportunity to serve as Deputy Superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The school board said Dr. Edmonds will resign on March 1, 2021.

Edmonds was appointed by Catherine Truitt, North Carolina State Superintendent-elect.

The Board of Education for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said in a press release, they are, “appreciative of the leadership Dr. Edmonds has provided to our school district and community.”

The school division wishes Edmonds the best in her new chapter and is confident that she will continue to provide outstanding leadership serving as a Deputy Superintendent.

ECPPS said they have appointed Rhonda James-Davis, to serve as interim superintendent at the end of Dr. Edmonds’ employment.

The Board said they will discuss in future meetings the next steps in the search for a superintendent.

Latest Posts