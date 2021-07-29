ECPPS seeking public input leading into 2021-2022 school year

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) officials are seeking the community’s input regarding a safe opening for the 2021-2022 school year.

ECPPS Board of Education is expected to hold a special meeting on August 2 to review the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 and how it can be best implemented for a safe opening of the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents and community members are being asked to complete an online questionnaire. School officials say the questionnaire will “provide valuable feedback that the board would like to have when considering important decisions for the opening of school this year due to COVID.”

Feedback will be accepted on the form until midnight on August 1.

The feedback on the form won’t be presented as public information but will be reviewed by the board.

The meeting will not be open to the public due to the pandemic, however, it can be watched live online.