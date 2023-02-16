In-person and virtual job fair from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Public School district will be hosting a job fair Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The school district is currently looking for applicants to fill vacancies and positions for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, for both certified and non-certified positions. Certified positions include elementary teachers (all grade levels), math, science, and English teachers for the middle and high school levels, nurses, counselors, and speech-language pathologists comes with an additional $1,000 sign-on bonus. Non-certified positions include substitute teachers, teacher assistants, bookkeepers, bus drivers, and custodians.

Applicants for all positions must register and complete an online application by March 13. Those looking to be teachers must hold a North Carolina teaching certificate or meet North Carolina certification standards.

The job fair will be held in-person as well as virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants who have completed the application process and meet eligibility standards will be contacted prior to the job fair to be scheduled for a formal interview.

In-person interviews will take place at Central Elementary School, 1059 Old U.S. Hwy 17 South. Appointment times will be scheduled based upon eligibility.

Registration and applications must be submitted to ECPPS’ official website. In order to be considered for an interview, ECPPS asks that all applicants upload transcripts and test scores.

For more information, be sure to check ECPPS’ website or their official Facebook page, where they will be posting frequent updates ahead of the event.