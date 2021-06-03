EBB program assisting low-income families with high-speed internet

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several North Carolina members of Congress held an emergency meeting online Thursday to discuss broadband and a new program that will help low-income families access it.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges and exacerbated existing disparities in internet access,” said Congressman David Price (D). “We need high-speed internet access to conduct school, work and business, but the cost of broadband keeps many families across our state offline.”

In response, Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package in December 2020 that created a new FCC program to help low-income families access the internet – the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.

During the virtual information session, participants received information on how the FCC’s new EBB program is designed to help families afford internet services and devices. The EBB Program will provide eligible households with a discount of up to $50 per month for home internet service.

Individuals may also be eligible for an additional subsidy to help purchase a desktop computer, laptop or tablet from participating providers.

HOW TO SEE IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE?

Call your broadband provider

Apply online

Send a mail in application

Take the NCDIT broadband survey