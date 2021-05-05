Eastern NC colleges release statement on Andrew Brown Jr. case

Protesters march along the streets to protest the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. A judge denied the request to immediately release body cam video of the incident. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Local higher education institutions have released a joint statement on the Andrew Brown Jr. case, urging the community to approach “the coming days with grace and patience.”

Peaceful protests have been held frequently in the wake of Brown’s death on April 21. Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies as they attempted to serve a drug-related search warrant at a home on Perry Street.

The community and some public officials have called on the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to release body camera footage from the incident, however, a judge last week declined to release the footage for at least 30 days.

Elizabeth City State University, Mid Atlantic Christian University and College of The Albemarle released a statement about the case.

Here’s the full statement.

“This is a challenging time for Pasquotank County and the City of Elizabeth City. As we bear a tragic loss and intense national scrutiny, our community is showing its collective strength through peaceful protest and responsible calls for justice. Our prayers are with friends and neighbors who are grieving the loss of Andrew Brown, Jr; we share your mourning. Our hearts are with the demonstrators calling for transparency and accountability; we share your hopes. And our thanks are with the city officials and public safety officers who are working diligently to protect our community and ensure the right to free speech; we share your commitment to Elizabeth City. As educators, citizens, and leaders of this region’s colleges and universities, we ask everyone to join with us as we endeavor to approach the coming days with grace and patience. History teaches us that moments of hardship can also be moments of progress, and that communities are defined by their collective response to tragedy. Together, we can show the world that Elizabeth City can emerge stronger, more united, and more committed to justice for all its citizens. – Karrie G. Dixon, Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University; John W. Maurice, President of Mid Atlantic Christian University; and Jack Bagwell, President of College of The Albemarle