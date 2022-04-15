SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Easter weekend is here and the summer season is just around the corner. With easing COVID-19 restrictions, more of us are getting out and about.

“We expect to see full flights and we expect to see full restaurants and hotels and so forth throughout the entire region,” said Chris White, airport director at the Albert J. Ellis Airport.

White said it’s been busy and recommends booking as early as possible.

“This whole spring has been very busy,” said White. “We’ve seen quite a few full and oversold flights as well as been averaging somewhere around 85 to 90% full on most flights.”

When looking at local hotels, The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores said that 50,000 people typically make their way to the area, and that number is only increasing.

“We’re sold out or close to being sold out,” said Chelsea Goodwin, food and beverage manager for The Inn at Pine Koll Shores.

The Waterway Inn in Swansboro officials said this weekend is the start of their busy season up until the fall.

“Over the last 25 years, we’ve seen it pretty much stay the same, that it takes off in Easter weekend and then we’re busy throughout the summer and into the fall because of the good fishing that we’re able to offer here,” said Dave Owens, manager at the Waterway Inn in Swansboro.