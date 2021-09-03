East Carolina identifies COVID-19 clusters in 10 of its 15 residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University on Friday released a notification of COVID-19 cluster cases in 10 of its 15 residence halls.

The release states there are coronavirus clusters, meaning five or more cases, in Scott Residence Hall (10 cases), Legacy Residence Hall (five cases), Tyler Residence hall (six cases), Jones Residence Hall (six cases), Fletcher Residence Hall (eight cases), Greene Residence Hall (six cases), White Residence Hall (nine cases), and Umstead Residence Hall (seven cases).

On Sept. 1, two residence halls were identified as having COVID-19 clusters: Clement Residence Hall (eight cases) and Garrett Residence Hall (six cases).

Those who have been diagnosed are being quarantined and contract tracing has begun with “direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The statement, which was also released on the ECU News Services website, says “We are notifying the campus of this cluster per guidance under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses.”

ECU notes that further COVID-19 clusters along with any other information regarding COVID-19 cases will be announced on the Return to Pirate Nation website. You can also get information on the ECU’s Vaccine site and the ECU COVID Dashboard.