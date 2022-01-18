‘Each day when we arrive, we already have a line’: Greenville, NC testing site workers trying to keep ahead of current need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Testing sites are seeing not only record numbers of people but also positive tests. Now, officials and workers alike are expressing their thoughts on the current state of testing.

Record-breaking numbers are happening as omicron variant cases of COVID-19 continue to spike. Now, one testing site is reflecting on the sheer volume of people coming through to get their swabs.

“Each day when we arrive, we already have a line. I think people start lining up at about 5 AM,” said Tania Woodard, Vidant’s Outreach Manager who oversees the testing site on Stantonsburg Road.

Around 4,000 tests a day. That’s the new normal at the Vidant Health testing location off of Stantonsburg Road.

“This site alone is well over 100,000 obviously we are quickly approaching 150,000 tests just right here. That represents every man, woman and child almost twice in the city of Greenville,” said Dave Harlow, the vice president of Allied Health Services at Vidant Health.

Harlow said the volume of people coming to this location is unmatched.

“We just have to remember this is not normal. And what we are doing here we’ve gone past two years here we never expected to be in this parking lot typically you don’t do healthcare in the parking lot guys have really worked really hard to be a public service and it is a public service and it is not only that it is a labor of love,” said Harlow.

Workers at the site having to stay for long hours, missing lunches and other breaks. Noting that they themselves are not immune from this virus.

“Our team members are also getting ill from COVID so we are short-staffed,” said Tania Woodard, outreach manager for Vidant Health.

Woodard oversees the testing site. She noted they’re trying to get extra help where they can.

“We are bringing in temp agencies to help us supplement that but they have to be trained before they can actually do anything so that makes a delay as well.”

Saying that with everything around them seemingly reopened, it can feel unnerving.

“It’s daunting because people are not getting vaccinated and are not wearing masks as we would like for them to,” said Woodard.

When asked why she does it every day, well her answer was simple. She has love for those around her.

“We are here to serve the community and these are our neighbors and we want to make sure we are doing the best that we can to make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” said Woodard.

Workers also wanted to mention that you must wear a mask to the site. Harlow tells me nearly 50% of everyone coming through that site is testing positive for COVID, a number unlike ever before, so it’s important the workers feel protected.