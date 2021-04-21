Durham woman stabbed boyfriend to death during argument, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman was charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend during an argument early Wednesday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan Gullie. (Courtesy of Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Fletcher’s Chapel Road in Durham.

The victim, Abraham Markham, and suspect, Morgan Gullie, were driving down New Light and Ghoston roads when an altercation occurred inside the vehicle, a news release said.

During the altercation, Gullie stabbed Markham, who later died. The two were “in a dating relationship,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Gullie initially told investigators that Markham sustained his injuries during an encounter in the parking lot of a restaurant near Durham and Creedmoor roads, which she later recounted, deputies said.

Gullie was charged with murder.