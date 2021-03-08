Durham shooting numbers outpacing record-setting 2020 in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have reported 20 more shootings in the first two months of 2021 than during the same period last year.

According to data released to CBS 17 by the Durham Police Department, there were 106 shootings in the city during the first two months of 2020.

Durham police said there have been 126 shootings during that same time frame in 2021.

In January and February 2020, 32 people were shot and three of them died.

In 2021, a total of 44 people have been shot and seven killed.

The most recent shooting occurred early Monday at the intersection of Cecil Street and S. Alston Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times and later taken to the hospital.

The year 2020 was a record for the city of Durham as there were 966 shooting incidents, 318 people were shot, and 33 of those shootings were deadly.

City officials said back in December that COVID-19 and gang activity are two factors that are to blame.

Several of the incidents have been drive-by shootings or rolling gun battles where stray bullets have struck innocent victims.