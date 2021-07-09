Durham police officer charged with sexual battery, kidnapping in Apex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer was arrested Thursday after Apex police charged him with sex offenses and kidnapping charges.

Joseph A. Daniels, 35, is on administrative duty with pay following his arrest on charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense and sexual battery.

Apex police charged Daniels following the report of an incident on June 16, Durham police said.

Joseph A. Daniels (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigation report from Apex police shows the victim is a Durham woman who is an acquaintance of Daniels.

She suffered an “apparent minor injury” during the incident that occurred June 4 at Daniels’ residence in Apex,” the report states.

The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct an administrative investigation, which Durham police said is standard procedure.

Daniels turned himself in at the Durham County Magistrate’s Office and was released on a $75,000 unsecured bond on Thursday.

Court documents show he is not allowed to have contact with the victim while out on bond.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation and we are not releasing any further details at this time. The Durham Police Department will continue to work with the Apex Police Department on this investigation,” said Durham Police Department Interim Chief Shari Montgomery.

Daniels has been with the Durham Police Department for 10 years and is assigned to the Organized Crime Division.

He is due in court on July 12 at 9 a.m.