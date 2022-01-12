Durham police involved in shooting at gas station on Highway 54

North Carolina

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department confirms it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Circle K near Fayetteville Road and N.C. Highway 54.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning but they wouldn’t say whether it was an officer or someone else who was shot. A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported seeing a body inside the convenience store.

The store is shut down and there is a very heavy police presence near the store as police investigate. The department says Chief Patrice Andrews will give an update on the shooting at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the department’s headquarters downtown.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in the area since Sunday.

An off-duty Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a man on Sunday during an altercation, police said.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police said an officer shot a man armed with a knife following a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 440.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10