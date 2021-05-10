Durham man held without bond following arrest in killing of former deputy police chief’s son

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man will remain in jail after he was charged with murdering a 27-year-old man in April.

Toney Allen Smith Jr., 21, was arrested Saturday in Durham by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He was charged with killing Anthony Marsh Jr. on April 19, police said. Marsh is the son of retired Deputy Police Chief Anthony Marsh Sr.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 300 block of East Pilot Street, according to Durham police.

Smith appeared before a Durham County judge via video Monday morning. He requested a court-appointed attorney.

His lawyer requested a $100,000 secured bond but the district attorney’s office said he should be held without bond due to the serious nature of the crime.

The judge decided to hold him in jail with no bond and a probable cause hearing has been set for June.

Smith is the second person arrested in Marsh’s killing.

Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, was arrested last week by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive in Morrisville.

Page was charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.