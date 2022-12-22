KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) — During the holidays, it can be a difficult time to make ends meet. The Duplin County Health Department and Duplin Christian Ministries Outreach are teaming up to help people before Christmas by giving away items they may need.

These organizations are helping grant Christmas wishes this year with food boxes and toys to anyone in need.

“We have over 300 and some food boxes that have been prepared within our partnership with Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, who have supplied through a little over 300 families, which is about a little over 650 children Christmas presents,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin health director. “This is our third one this year and hopefully in 2023 we can get to doing them quarterly.”

This is all done to help brighten up the holidays for people in Duplin County.

“I’m excited to give my kids a good Christmas and we can eat some good food. We picked up some toys as well,” said Duplin County resident Savannah Ramirez.

Many of the people in line were looking forward to spending Christmas with their loved ones and were grateful for the generosity.

Emma Robinson, another Duplin county resident, said that she would be spending time with her family.

“I think it’s wonderful that they do things like this for people, especially this time of the year. I worry about those that don’t have the rest of the time. You know, it’s not just at Christmas,” she said.

Health department officials said they always strive to help the community in any way they can and will continue to do so in the future.