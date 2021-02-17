Duke Energy predicts 1 million power outages in NC, SC from winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Energy is projecting that Thursday’s wintry weather could knock out power to 1 million customers across North and South Carolina.

The Utility warned some of the outages could last several days.

“Duke Energy has thousands of employees supporting the company’s response, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers,” Duke Energy said. “More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.”

The forecast of accumulating ice has Duke Energy concerned – ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to fall.

Total ice accumulations could be one-quarter to one-half inch, with locally higher accumulations.

This will likely create issues on the roads and along the Interstate-85 corridor. Ice conditions will also likely leady to power outages and downed trees.

The Winter Storm Warning includes Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Orange, and Durham counties in North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County in Virginia.

RELATED: CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar

It will be in effect from midnight on Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. Impacts will include power outages and tree damage.

Travel could become very hazardous and could impact the morning and evening commutes.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes most of central North Carolina.

Areas south of the Triangle will see just rain.

This advisory will take effect at midnight on Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.

Freezing rain is expected, mainly in the morning hours.

Total ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch will be possible.