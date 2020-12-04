Duke Energy Foundation gives $50K gift to ECSU on Giving Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) received a $50,000 gift on Giving Tuesday from the Duke Energy Foundation to be used at the discretion of the University.

“We are discussing how the funds will be used to have the most direct and greatest impact on our students,” said Anita Walton, vice chancellor for University Advancement.

Funds raised during Giving Tuesday are typically designated for the Student Assistance Fund but Duke Energy gave ECSU the flexibility to use the gift as needed.

Tammy Thurman of Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, presented the gift to Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon Tuesday morning during a virtual meeting.

“On this Giving Tuesday we’re proud to support the students of ECSU,” said Thurman. “It’s important to us to bolster education and help provide new opportunities for our state’s future leaders.”

ECSU will continue receiving gifts throughout the week, at the close of the day Tuesday the university says $55,167.89 was collected — including the gift from the Duke Energy Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for its commitment to our students, and for recognizing the significant impact higher education has on a community,” said Dixon.