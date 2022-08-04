SALVO, N.C. (WAVY) – Fire caused significant damage to Duck Village Outfitters in Salvo Wednesday night, at the height of the busy summer season.

Crews with Chicamacomico Banks and Avon volunteer fire departments responded to 26689 NC Highway 12 around 8 p.m. and arrived to fire the back of the structure on fire.

There were no injuries reported, but the building sustained heavy damage.

Crews remained on scene until 12:30 a.m. and made checks through the night, according to Steven Kovacs, Deputy Director of Emergency Management/Fire Marshal County for Dare County. He said crews were assisted by Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County EMS, and North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Dare County Fire Marshal is working to determine how the fire started.

DVO, which also has a location in Duck, offers beach equipment for rental and purchase and tours.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the residents and employees.