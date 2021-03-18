Duck police taking back unwanted prescription drugs

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Duck, North Carolina, are taking back unwanted prescription drugs next week.

In conjunction with National Poison Prevention Week, the Duck Police Department is hosting Operation Medicine Drop from March 22-27.

Staff will be available to accept items March 22 – 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Through the program, community members can safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications.

Over-the-counter and prescription pills, patches, and closed liquids are accepted, but not needles.

Officials say securing medication and disposing of it properly helps protect both the community and environment.

The medication can be brought to the Duck Public Safety Building at 1259 Duck Road in Duck for disposal.

For more information about

National Poison Prevention Week and to find North Carolina resources, visit www.ncpoisoncontrol.org/