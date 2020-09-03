Duck, NC welcomes police leadership to the department

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The new leadership members of the Duck Police Department were sworn in on Thursday by Chief Jeffrey Ackerman during the town’s council meeting.

After five years of serving the town and department, Chief John Cueto announced his retirement effective this summer. With 22 years of law enforcement experience, Ackerman was selected for promotion and sworn in as chief during the August 5 council meeting.

On September 3, Ackerman began his remarks by thanking the councilmembers for valuing the professional development of the Town of Duck employees.

“This has led the Police Department to put an emphasis on advanced training and career preparation to ensure tomorrow’s leaders are ready to move up when called upon.”

He then introduced the three officers who were promoted to complete the leadership team of the department.

Sergeant Melissa Clark was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Clark has over 18 years of experience in law enforcement, 10 of which are with Duck Police. She also holds an advanced law enforcement certificate, an NC general instructor, a specialized instructor, and is an advanced law enforcement rapid response trainer.

“There is nobody I’d rather have standing beside me as we work together to keep the Duck Police Department at the forefront of modern policing in northeastern North Carolina,” said Ackerman.

Master Police Officer Jason Garrett was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Garrett has completed extensive training in firearms instruction, leadership, and advanced law enforcement topics. Additionally, he is an NC general instructor and a specialized firearms instructor.

“Watching Jason become the police officer he is today is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been given as a supervisor,” said Ackerman.

Master Police Officer Joe Knight was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He holds an advanced law enforcement certificate, is an NC general instructor, and is certified as an instructor with the International Police Mountain Biking Association. In addition, Knight is a regional expert in ALPR analytics.

Chief Ackerman noted that “Joe is an officer who is committed to community policing and approaches his work with patience and kindness.”

To view the swearing-in ceremonies, visit the Duck website or visit the Duck YouTube page.

