DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road.

On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an SUV driven by Robyn Degennaro, 62, of Winston-Salem about 1.5 miles south of Cid Road.

Carter and her two sons, Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, died at the scene. Another car was hit, but the people in that car had non-life-threatening injuries. Degennaro, who troopers say was at fault in the crash, died nearly two weeks later on Jan. 19.

The report states that a test indicated that Degennaro’s blood alcohol content was .23 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08 in North Carolina. It also notes that at the time of the crash, it’s believed Degennaro was driving over 90 miles per hour. The posted speed limit of US 109 in the area of the crash is 55 mph.

N.C. 109 safety concerns

The crash renewed the call from the community for added safety measures along the road.

“All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to N.C. 109.

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

A memorial that honored Brittany Carter and her sons joined nine others marking lives lost in fatal crashes on that stretch of N.C. 109.

“I think about every time I get on this road, something happening to me or my son, and it’s a fear for everybody,” King said. “People just think it’s just a drag strip, and they can go as fast as they want.”

In 2021, almost a quarter of the crashes on this stretch of highway were head-on collisions. A majority of the Fair Grove Fire Department’s traffic calls last year were for incidents on N.C. 109. According to a spokesperson from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the stretch is an area of concern for troopers.

The NCDOT said the regional office has requested a collision study on the area. There are also plans to add lanes to the road.