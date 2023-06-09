PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A driver has died following a tractor crash Thursday afternoon in Perquimans County.

According to officials, the call for a tractor in a ditch came in around 2 p.m. near the intersections of Ocean Highway and Davenport Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a tractor with two attachments had rolled over into a large ditch.

Officials say the driver of the tractor was unable to get himself out following the crash. Responders did work to extricate the driver, however, the driver succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. The crash is under investigation.