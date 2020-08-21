Drive-in ‘Surfalorus Film Fest’ hits the Outer Banks followed by 3 days of virtual surf programs

Legacy ~ Surfing Now and Then. OBX Surfalorus Film Fest Saturday night feature film by António Matos da Silva As the sport grows, more and more people surf.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The ninth annual Surfalorus Film Festival is back for another session of surf-inspired films that will include online screenings and appearances from the cast of the Netflix original series Outer Banks.

Presented by Come Hear North Carolina, the event is a family-friendly socially distant drive-in that kicks off Thursday, September 24, at 7 p.m. at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island. After opening night, the event runs virtually until September 27 and is free but donations are welcome.

“The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is excited to be a co-sponsor and host of this year’s Surfalorus Film Festival,” said Aquarium Director Larry Warner. “We are delighted that our facility’s layout and location provide a unique outdoor event opportunity that not only focuses on ocean recreation and appreciation but supports local OBX talent as well.”

Here is the lineup so far:

Thursday, September 24 (Drive-in): The opening night “A-frames and Tube Drains” program kicks off the four days of surf films. Shows include ‘Day Dreaming’ by Simon Cotter, ‘Emerger’ by Tyler Dunham, ‘Lo Que Hay’ by Sean Santiago, ‘Abeyance’ by Logan Marshall, and ‘Locals of Pavones’ by Lorena Montenegro. The cost is $20 per car and tickets can be purchased here .

*Drive-in rules include masks must be worn, one ticket per car, and you must follow the drive-in guidelines*

The opening night “A-frames and Tube Drains” program kicks off the four days of surf films. Shows include ‘Day Dreaming’ by Simon Cotter, ‘Emerger’ by Tyler Dunham, ‘Lo Que Hay’ by Sean Santiago, ‘Abeyance’ by Logan Marshall, and ‘Locals of Pavones’ by Lorena Montenegro. The cost is $20 per car and tickets can be purchased . *Drive-in rules include masks must be worn, one ticket per car, and you must follow the drive-in guidelines* Friday, September 25 (virtual): Beginning at 8 p.m., the short film lineup includes ‘Le Chéile’ by Kev Smith, ‘roam.’ by Michel Garcia Samio, ‘Collectors Vol. 1’ by Anthony Gentile, ‘The Armstrongs’ by Egon Feiner, and ‘Sawubona’ by Tyler Dunham.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the short film lineup includes ‘Le Chéile’ by Kev Smith, ‘roam.’ by Michel Garcia Samio, ‘Collectors Vol. 1’ by Anthony Gentile, ‘The Armstrongs’ by Egon Feiner, and ‘Sawubona’ by Tyler Dunham. Saturday, September 26 (virtual): Beginning at 8 p.m., the feature film by António Matos da Silva As the sport grows, more and more people surf. Meet the surfing pioneers while they compete for a World Title in the Azores islands and get to know their views on what is still to come.

Beginning at 8 p.m., the feature film by António Matos da Silva As the sport grows, more and more people surf. Meet the surfing pioneers while they compete for a World Title in the Azores islands and get to know their views on what is still to come. Saturday, September 26 (virtual): Beginning at 10 p.m., this feature film brought to us by Mark Gunson traces the history of Bay Area surfing and the beach lifestyle from past to present and explores the changes that time reveals. The history is told by those who lived it, from the lifeguards at the historic Fleishhacker Swimming Pool in the 1940’s to kids growing up surfing today.

Beginning at 10 p.m., this feature film brought to us by Mark Gunson traces the history of Bay Area surfing and the beach lifestyle from past to present and explores the changes that time reveals. The history is told by those who lived it, from the lifeguards at the historic Fleishhacker Swimming Pool in the 1940’s to kids growing up surfing today. Sunday, September 27 (virtual): Beginning at 4 p.m., catch the replay of opening night.

Beginning at 4 p.m., catch the replay of opening night. Sunday, September 27 (virtual): Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday wraps things up by featuring a collection of flicks made by and for women who surf. Short films featuring Dan Seller’s ‘Sea Salt Wind’, Ryan Struck’s ‘Tofino Is A Place’, and Juul Hesselberth’s ‘Just Go F#%$ing Surfing.’

Throughout the festival, there will be interviews and Q&As with various filmmakers, surfers and surf culture figures, including members of the cast of Netflix’s Outer Banks.

For an overview of all of the films included in the lineup click here. Information on tickets and making a donation can be found here.

Sponsors and partners include Come Hear NC, the Cucalorus Film Foundation, the NC Arts Council, the Dare County Arts Council, and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau.

Latest News