Double play! Fayetteville man accidentally enters same lottery numbers twice, wins two lifetime $25K jackpots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who accidentally played one set of numbers twice in a lottery drawing wound up winning on both — yielding a pair of $25,000-a-year-for-life prizes.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday said dump truck operator Scotty Thomas had two winners in Saturday’s drawing.

The 49-year-old said he couldn’t remember if he initially bought a $2 ticket for the Lucky for Life drawing so “I went ahead and filled it out again” and purchased another one.

He received two emails — one for each ticket — notifying him of his winnings.

“When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. “It’s just a blessing.”

When he collected his winnings Monday, he opted to take two lump sums of $390,000 each — a total of $780,000 — which worked out to about $550,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.

He said he wants to invest in his business, pay bills, help his family and perhaps purchase a house.