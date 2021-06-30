Donations needed to help Corolla wild horse with infection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is in need of help as vet bills mount for the treatment of Lizzie, a mother horse who had to be taken from her colt for treatment of a year-old knee injury and subsequent infection.

The fund says Lizzie is doing well overall after being taken for treatment at N.C. State, but her wound on her leg will likely require more surgeries to treat. They say antibiotics were administered directly into Lizzie’s leg to help with the infection, which had led to secondary issues such as arthritis in her knee.

“So she is very much still in the woods, and will be for a long time. But as long as she is comfortable and our vets think she has a chance, we will keep fighting for her,” the fund said on Facebook.

You can donate to the fund here to help with Lizzie’s care.