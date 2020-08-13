Dominion Energy customers in North Carolina to see decrease in monthly bill

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy customers in North Carolina will see a decrease in their monthly bill beginning February 1, 2021.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris said that customers will see a $4.56 decrease in their monthly electric bill under proposals that were filed by the North Carolina Utilities Commission earlier this week.

If the proposals are approved by the NCUC, the average bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours each month would decrease 4.1%. Harris also said that large industrial customers will see their bills decrease by 6.2%.

The lowered costs are due mostly in part to good operating performance and lower fuel prices, according to Dominion Energy.

