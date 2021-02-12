DOJ: Elizabeth City man sentenced for Fentanyl and firearm offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on Friday.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Justice said Yakim Paige had the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and a fentanyl precursor.

Paige had previously been convicted of five state felonies, including firearm, drug, and assault offenses, according to the DOJ.

Court documents and statements made in court said in the months leading to August 2019, the Elizabeth City Police Department received information from two confidential sources that Paige was distributing heroin in Elizabeth City.

Law enforcement set up surveillance and witnessed Paige engage in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug deal in an AutoZone parking lot in August 2019.

Because Paige was on post-release supervision for a prior offense, officers notified his probation officer.

The same day court documents revealed probation officers went to Paige’s apartment in Elizabeth City to conduct a warrantless search with assistance from law enforcement.

Police detained Paige and two other men who were present. Officers found Paige’s NCDMV ID card and a Ruger LCP II .380 caliber handgun, loaded with 6 rounds.

They also found a digital scale and four bags that contained a mixture of Fentanyl and a schedule II fentanyl precursor called ANPP.

Upon further search efforts, officers found a second firearm, a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 9 rounds. Police said ammunition of different calibers and a firearm magazine were also located.

In addition, officers found a clear plastic bag containing more of the Fentanyl and ANPP mixture, and they found a digital scale and 91 blue wax bags, commonly used to package narcotics.

Officers seized eight additional plastic bags of powder substance from the pockets of the other two men who were present.

Altogether, officers seized over 42 grams of a substance containing ANPP and Fentanyl.

The Department of Justice said this case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.