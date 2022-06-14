The dog could not be found until whimpering was heard

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog from an overturned vehicle in Moyock early Saturday morning.

The fire department received a call about a crash around 1 a.m. and found the vehicle in a canal in the 200 block of Shawboro Road.

The driver was already out of the convertible sports car when officials arrived and could not find their dog, but then they heard the sound of whimpering coming from inside the car.

The dog remained stuck for about 20 minutes until volunteers and Lantz Towing quickly overturned the vehicle to find it under the floorboard in an air pocket.

The dog was rescued with no apparent injuries.











North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.