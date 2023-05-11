ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles continues to roll out improvements to enhance customer service and today is announcing new technology available on its website to help its customers avoid a prolonged wait in line.

A new feature is now available on the NCDMV office locations page to show the public the current average wait time at its 115 driver license offices across the state. Customers can now hover over the icon marking each driver license office and a box will pop up with the current walk-in wait time. The wait time is defined as the current average length of time from check-in until the customer is called to the workstation for service.

“I’m very excited about this new tool that will show customers the walk-in wait time at driver license offices so they can make an informed decision on which office to go to, or whether to try again another day,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “This tool will be most useful in the afternoon when our 115 driver license offices are serving walk-ins only.”

As of May 1, driver license offices take walk-in customers only after noon. Appointments are now only available in the mornings and can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance at skiptheline.ncdot.gov.