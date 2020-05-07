DMV headquarters employee in NC tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The DMV Headquarters in Raleigh is closing for a deep cleaning after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The release says the employee was in the building until Wednesday, but worked in an area that was not open to the public.

The health and safety of our workforce is our top priority so state and/or local public health officials will work with the employee to identify anyone with whom they were in close contact while they were on the campus. NCDOT

The DMV headquarters on New Bern Avenue will be closed to all customers and personnel until further notice.

Once the building has been thoroughly cleaned, NCDOT says it will reopen.

The License Plate Agency located at the headquarters has already been closed for several weeks.

