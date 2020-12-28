Detached garage unsalvageable after fire in Perquimans County Sunday night

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Fire officials in Perquimans County said they were not able to salvage a detached garage after it caught fire Sunday night in the Holiday Island subdivision.

Firefighters responded to Sunset Circle around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.

They arrived on scene to find the garage fully involved with fire.

Crews from Bethel Fire Department and Hertford Fire Department worked together to put out the fire and make sure it didn’t spread to other homes.

Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, Albemarle Electric also assisted. The Winfall Fire Department responded, but was canceled while on its way to the scene.

The Perquimans County Fire Marshal will investigate the incident.

