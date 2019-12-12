Deputy: Driver threw drugs out window during traffic stop in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A driver was arrested on drug charges in Dare County early Wednesday morning.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle in Manteo just before 6:30 a.m. for an expired registration. According to the Sheriff’s Office, before the vehicle stopped, the deputy noticed something being thrown out the passenger window.

The deputy checked the area where the object was thrown and found a bag containing what appeared to be cocaine. The deputy placed the driver under arrest.

52-year-old Jerry Lee Shelter was charged with PWISD cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond.