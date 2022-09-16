GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is open, and findings will be forwarded for action to juvenile justice.

Because juveniles are involved, no further information is readily available about the incident.