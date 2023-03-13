BERTIE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are searching for a man they say is possibly connected to a shooting in Bertie County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for a Quamari Armez Williams regarding a shooting into an occupied dwelling that occurred on FArless Road in Merry Hill around 12:40 p.m. Sunday. There were no injuries reported.

Officials say Williams is possibly in the Edenton area driving a black in color Dodge van. If you know of Williams’ whereabouts, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330 or Edenton Police 252-482-9890.

(Courtesy – Bertie County Sheriff’s Office) Quamari Armez Williams (Courtesy – Bertie County Sheriff’s Office)