GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be on the lookout for Jennifer Jean Bradshaw, who is wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
Bradshaw was last seen in the 1300 Block of US Highway 13 North during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. She is presumed to be driving a grey 2011 Honda Civic with tinted windows and a South Carolina registration plate.
The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information contact their office at (252) 357-0210.