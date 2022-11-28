GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be on the lookout for Jennifer Jean Bradshaw, who is wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Bradshaw was last seen in the 1300 Block of US Highway 13 North during the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. She is presumed to be driving a grey 2011 Honda Civic with tinted windows and a South Carolina registration plate.

Jennifer Bradshaw, pictured, is wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle (Photo courtesy Gates County Sheriff’s Office). The 2011 Honda Civic pictured is the car that Jennifer Bradshaw is presumed to be driving. It has tinted windows, added after this photo was taken (Photo courtesy Gates County Sheriff’s Office).

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information contact their office at (252) 357-0210.