CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies in Currituck are currently searching for a missing man.

According to a post on social media Tuesday afternoon from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Jeffrey Peter Morgan was last seen in Coinjock near the Quality Plus.

He was last known to be wearing a flannel shirt and pants of unknown color. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 252-453-8204.

Jeffrey Peter Morgan (Courtesy – Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)