Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Currituck

North Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in search of a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office say 13-year-old Faith Pellini was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday walking on Tulls Creek Rd. heading toward Moyock Elementary School by the Sawyertown intersection.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a dark colored weater, shorts and carrying a silver suitcase.

Officials are urging the public to call (252) 232-2216 for any information regarding her disappearance.

