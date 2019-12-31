Deputies searching for man accused of attempted murder in Hertford Co.

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Hertford County Sheriff’s Office

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies at Hertford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Quayshaun Deonte Howington, also known as “Mad Max,” whom they say is wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities say Howington is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Howington are urged to call the Hertford Count Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Hotline at (252) 358-7841 or the Hertford County Communications Center at (252) 358-0231.

Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories