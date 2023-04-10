BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Bertie County deputies are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday night.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 9:44 p.m. in reference to a man who has been shot and was not breathing on 525 NC Highway 42. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Tony K Watford shot to death.

Deputies say an initial investigation revealed that a family member went to Watford’s home to do a welfare check and found that he had been shot.

Mckenzie Raquez Watford (Photo Courtesy: Bertie County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators then identified Mckenzie Raquez Watford as the suspect and issued a warrant for him for first-degree murder and larceny of a dog.

Watford is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Those who have any information about Watford’s whereabouts is asked to call Bertie County Sheirff’s Office at 252-794-5330.