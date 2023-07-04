CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen June 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, 56-year-old Kevin Randall Sumler was last seen at his home in Moyock Friday around 7 p.m. Deputies say he was accompanied by a woman with red hair named Candace.

Kevin Sumler (Photo Courtesy: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say Sumler is believed to be driving a silver 2015 Dodge Charger with the Virginia license plate number TXZ-5999 with tinted windows and clear tape on the rear bumper.

Sumler has a cognitive impairment that requires medication and deputies say he is known to frequent Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

Those who have any information about Sumler’s whereabouts are asked to call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-3633.